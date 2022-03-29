Moon Knight Shines with Fantastic Oscar Isaac Performances | TV/Streaming

Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, an exceedingly ordinary employee in a museum gift shop who has been suffering severe black outs, so bad that he chains himself to bed at night and puts tape on the door so he knows if he left. In many ways, he is a classic alter ego, the Clark Kent of the show. But imagine if Clark didn’t know he was also Superman. Steven keeps waking up somewhere else, unsure if he’s still dreaming as he regains control of his own body. Eventually, he discovers that he is also Marc Spector, the alpha part of his personality who knows the full deal about his powers as Moon Knight, the avatar for Khonshu (perfectly voiced by F. Murray Abraham), the ancient Egyptian God. It turns out that the Gods can still control people on Earth through avatars and, well, Khonshu…