Moon Knight: What time will the first Marvel Studios series of the year premiere

The wait is almost over, because in a matter of hours we will see the arrival of the first Marvel Studios content of 2022. Moon Knight, This new story not only marks the beginning of a new hero, but Two big stars for MCU, Oscar Isaac And Ethan Hawke,

Ever since Moon Knight was announced, fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of this hero who is sometimes referred to as “Marvel’s BatmanLike the studio’s latest series, Hawkeye, Moon Knight Will happen six episodes From every 40 to 50 minutes,

For its history, it will take us first Mark Spectora former mercenary who becomes an emissary of the Egyptian god khonshu, One important point is that this surveillance hero, as well as suffering from a identity disorder…