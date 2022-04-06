Moon Knight: Who is Khonshu’s female avatar?

His daughter Jessica, an archaeologist and trained martial artist, will discover Moon Knight’s blood-soaked body. Receiving wealth and inheritance, Jessica will continue to fight for Khonshu for a second generation.

moon knight of the apocalypse

in the pages of Extraordinary X-Men, the team proceeded to yet another disastrous dystopia. in a story called apocalypse war, they met with another lineup of the Four Horsemen and what a lineup it was. The team was led by a Colossus with Man-Thing powers, including Deadpool (the mouth was stitched, but full of locusts), the Venom symbiote, and Moon Knight.

Not much was disclosed about Moon Knight, including his identity. He seemed to have had the same mental problems as Mark and tamed him during a fight with Nightcrawler….