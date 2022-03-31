Moon Knight’s Mysterious Third Persona, Explained

who is steven grant, Really?

in the new marvel series Moon Knight, now streaming on Disney+, actor Oscar Isaacs plays a soft-spoken London Museum employee who learns he has other identities. He is also the Mark Spector of the earthly mercenary, as well as the Moon Knight, a vengeful vigilante and an incarnation of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

but as Moon Knight teases in its third episode, there is one more The identity that lurks within Mark/Steven can become even more violent and ruthless.

Who is the third man? as always, original Moon Knight Comics provide a clue.

swiss soldier

as soon as possible Moon Knight Comics written by Doug Moench, with art by Don Perlin, Moon Knight’s “multiple personalities” were nothing less than a direct depiction of social identity disorder (DID), as they were gaz…