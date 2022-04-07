‘Moon Night’ Episode 2: Layla El-Fouli, Mr. Knight Explained

This story contains spoilers for Episode 2 of “Moon Night” on Disney+.

In the final moments of “Moon Night” Episode 2, the story reaches the place it foreshadowed would be headed: Egypt.

But that’s before too many other revelations rock the world of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs).

Picked up after a fearsome jackal attack in the series premiere, this episode – titled “Summons the Suit” – sees Steven discovering more about Mark Spector (also Isaac), whom he is married to. Steven also loses his job, gets to know Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and reveals a super suit of himself to try to stop another magical monster.

All the supernatural miracles “things that happen to Steven really reflect this highly personal problem that he is…