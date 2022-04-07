‘Moon Night’ Episode 2: Layla El-Fouli, Mr. Knight Explained

This story contains spoilers for Episode 2 of “Moon Night” on Disney+.
In the final moments of “Moon Night” Episode 2, the story reaches the place it foreshadowed would be headed: Egypt.
But that’s before too many other revelations rock the world of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs).
Picked up after a fearsome jackal attack in the series premiere, this episode – titled “Summons the Suit” – sees Steven discovering more about Mark Spector (also Isaac), whom he is married to. Steven also loses his job, gets to know Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and reveals a super suit of himself to try to stop another magical monster.
All the supernatural miracles “things that happen to Steven really reflect this highly personal problem that he is…
Read Full News