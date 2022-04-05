‘Moon Night’ Episode 2 Release Date, Time, Plot, Cast and Trailer for Disney Plus Marvel Series

there is a bad moon On the Rise of Our Superhero Vigilance in Marvel Studios’ New Mini-Series Moon Knight, Now streaming on Disney+.

Last week’s premiere, “The Goldfish Problem,” saw the diminutive of Alan Grant (Oscar Isaacs) in the light-hearted museum gift shop slowly lose his grip on reality as the loud voice of the Egyptian lunar god Khonshu guided him towards his destiny. With repeated blackouts driving him to strange destinations, Grant is now being hunted by cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) for a precious golden trail that is somehow in his possession.

This first episode was a refreshing change of scenery and style under the concerted directorial efforts of Mohamed Diab.Cairo…