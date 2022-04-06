‘Moon Night’ episode 2 reveals the problem with Steven Grant

there is too much Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) during Moon KnightThe first two episodes of The series features the primary alternate identity of a British Museum employee and Mark Spector, as its protagonist. This may come as a surprise to comic book readers, most of whom are likely Moon Knight Expect to see the show shine its biggest spotlight on Mark Spector.

In very few glimpses we’ve got Mark to this point Moon Knight, he’s established as a flawed but compelling character, set to play an active role in Khonshu’s (F. Murray Abraham) fight against Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), even as his Egyptian god disagree in ways. As a result, Mark stands in stark contrast to Steven Grant, who refuses to do much…