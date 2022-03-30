‘Moon Night’ explained: What’s to know about Marvel’s Oscar Isaac series?

Despite the lack of Avengers, Make no mistake: this is actually an MCU incident.

Here are six things to know about Marvel’s “Moon Knight”:

Who is Moon Knight and when was he created?

Moon Knight made his Marvel Comics debut in 1975 with a guest appearance in “Werewolf by Night” No. 32. The character was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and appeared in his self-titled series by Moench and artist Bill Sienkiewicz in 1980. ,

In the comics, Mark Spector, a mercenary, awakens after a near-death experience and is placed next to a statue of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. She is determined to leave her violent past behind and fight for justice in the white dress of Moon Knight.