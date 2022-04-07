Moon Night God Khonshu, Explained

It appears first to Steven Grant, then to Mark Spector, as a tall, half-mummified creature, with a hooked skeletal beak that floats on top of a cloak. second episode of marvel Moon KnightWe are given a name: Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

“We protect the weak and give Khonshu justice to those who have hurt them” – How Mark explains things to Steven.

Steven: “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

But as an Egyptologist, Steven has heard of Khonshu.

Moon KnightLike the comic, is derived from Egyptian mythology and iconography, with many of its characters named after ancient Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight, the origin story for Mark Spector, emphasizes a desert resurrection by the god Khonshu. Spector again became the incarnation of Khonshu,…