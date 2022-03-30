‘Moon Night’: Meet Marvel’s latest Disney+ star

Of course, the company likes to scramble and remix its stories when characters are introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there’s not much we can possibly know before its premiere.

Marvel dropped a few pieces of information ahead of “Moon Night” landing on Disney+ Wednesday. As you prepare to watch the series, you may have some questions: Who is this Moon Knight guy after all? How does Ethan Hawke factor in this whole mess? And what’s the deal with Oscar Isaac’s “Cockney” accent? We will try to answer them in more detail.

Listen, we can tell you what the comics tell us, but we’re not sure where the series is going. here what we are Doing Know what the series reveals about the identity of Moon Knight based on it public logline