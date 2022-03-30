‘Moon Night’ release date, timing, plot, cast and trailer for Oscar Isaac’s Marvel show

heralding from Pages from Marvel Comics and known only by hardcore caped Crime Fighter fans, Moon Knight Coming to your living room this week courtesy of Disney+.

As a key component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four plan, the new live-action series starring the lunar-inspired Vigilant draws from lesser-known levels of superheroes in Marvel’s sprawling stables. But now the time has come to give proper spotlight to them.

Created by Marvel writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight was first seen in the pages Night #32. by werewolf back in 1975. The new series will take a new twist on the comics origins of superheroes and show how to fight evil and injustice…