Moon Night Review | tv show

Museum gift-shop employee and Egyptologist Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs) has a sleeping disorder. He wakes up in strange places, experiences strange dreams, and regularly sees a frightening, bandage-wrapped apparition. Except Steven is actually Mark, his dreams are real, and that spectral mummy is an earthly embodiment of an ornate Egyptian moon god.
Streaming on: Disney+
Episodes Watched: 4 of 6
Carl Pilkington is not, we could argue, the most obvious place to bring Marvel superheroes to life. And yet, that’s exactly the inspiration Oscar Isaac quotes when attaching to Moon Knight’s hapless alter ego: bumbling tat-peddler Steven Grant. A significant change from comics Grant (a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist – you know the type), Isaac…
