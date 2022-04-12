Mooners and Shakers: Bearish sentiment takes hold as bitcoin and crypto markets fall

The crypto market is in a sea of ​​red today, with the major digital asset starting the week with a dump and bitcoin heading towards US$40k.

Discouraging weekly close for BTC below the US$43.1k support foreshadows today’s price action. And with various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors at play right now, there is certainly much to be said for fueling bearish sentiment.

While the market is largely subdued and suppressed in the short term, there are concerns about the next US consumer price index inflation-data (happening Tuesday – expected to be higher, of course). That, and the US Federal Reserve’s increasingly “aggressive” economy-tightening tapering rhetoric that will undoubtedly soon follow.

And notwithstanding…