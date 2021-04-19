Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Song Full Video on Maajja | AR Rahman

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Music Full Video On-line: It’s the newest Tamil album music composed, sung, and carried out by oscar-winning music director AR Rahman. The music was launched on the Maajja youtube channel which was initiated by AR Rahman himself for the unbiased music artists. Directed by Amith Krishnan, the teaser video of Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Music was launched on the event of Tamil New Yr 2021. It appears the music is a theme of optimism and praises the Tamil language.
It’s the second music of Maajja after the enormously succeeded music “Take pleasure in Enjaami“. The music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Dhee and Therukuram Arivu. As of April 2017, Cuckoo Cuckoo Take pleasure in Enjami music hits greater than 147 Million views on youtube.
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Music Lyrics
Right here is the lyrics of AR Rahman’s Maajja music Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye,
“Puyal thandiya vidiyal
Pudhu vaanil vidiyal
Poobalame vaa Thamizhe vaa Dharani aana Thamizhe vaa ”
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Music Video
Watch Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye music full video right here,
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Music Obtain
Obtain Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye music on Wynk, Gaana, and official music web sites.
Obtain Moopilla Tamil Thaaye Music on Ganna
Free Obtain Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Mp3 Music on Wynk
Obtain All Maajja Songs Free on Youtube
Obtain Free Moopilla Tamil Thaaye Music on iTunes
Moopilla Thamil Thaaye mp3 obtain
DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites like Masstamilan, Starmusiq, Isaimini, to stream and obtain songs.
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye music mp3 obtain hyperlink was leaked on many torrent web sites like Masstamilan, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Tamilplay, Lyricsdon, and extra. Streaming or downloading copyrighted content material is unlawful.
Album: Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye
Star Solid: AR Rahman
Director Title: Amith Krishnan (Studio MOCA)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Yr Of Launched: 2021
Singer: AR Rahman