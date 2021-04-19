Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Song Full Video on Maajja | AR Rahman

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track Full Video On-line: It’s the newest Tamil album track composed, sung, and carried out by oscar-winning music director AR Rahman. The track was launched on the Maajja youtube channel which was initiated by AR Rahman himself for the unbiased music artists. Directed by Amith Krishnan, the teaser video of Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track was launched on the event of Tamil New 12 months 2021. It appears the track is a theme of optimism and praises the Tamil language.
WATCH MOOPILLA THAMIZHE THAAYE SONG ON MAAJJA
It’s the second track of Maajja after the enormously succeeded track “Get pleasure from Enjaami“. The track was composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Dhee and Therukuram Arivu. As of April 2017, Cuckoo Cuckoo Get pleasure from Enjami track hits greater than 147 Million views on youtube.
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track Lyrics
Right here is the lyrics of AR Rahman’s Maajja track Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye,
“Puyal thandiya vidiyal
Pudhu vaanil vidiyal
Poobalame vaa Thamizhe vaa Dharani aana Thamizhe vaa ”
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track Video
Watch Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye track full video right here,
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track Obtain
Obtain Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye track on Wynk, Gaana, and official music web sites.
Obtain Moopilla Tamil Thaaye Track on Ganna
Free Obtain Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Mp3 Track on Wynk
Obtain All Maajja Songs Free on Youtube
Obtain Free Moopilla Tamil Thaaye Track on iTunes
Moopilla Thamil Thaaye mp3 obtain
DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like Masstamilan, Starmusiq, Isaimini, to stream and obtain songs.
Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye track mp3 obtain hyperlink was leaked on many torrent web sites like Masstamilan, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Tamilplay, Lyricsdon, and extra. Streaming or downloading copyrighted content material is illegitimate.
Maajja Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Track Full Particulars
Album: Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye
Star Solid: AR Rahman
Director Identify: Amith Krishnan (MOCA Studio)
Music Director: AR Rahman
12 months Of Launched: 2021
Singer: AR Rahman
