“Morbius”, a live adaptation of the anemic genre

morbius

From daniel espinosa

Action, Fantasy

With Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Issued on March 30, 2022

After two attempts at relative quality with poison And its sequel, Sony Pictures, continues to delve into Spider-Man’s expanded universe. morbius, the origin story of an anti-hero with vampire abilities. Third attempt, third unsuccessful.

Before I Get Into the Bacon morbiusA little reminder is necessary to make the film’s place in all this mess. like a trilogy Spider Man by Jon Watts with Tom Holland, as well as two episodes of poisonrights of morbius Belongs to Sony Pictures which is developing its own expanded universe around Spider-Man. However, Sony and Marvel Studios (Disney) have repeatedly negotiated this Spider Man So he can join the MCU (marvel cinematic universe, hence related to Disney) temporarily. Which is not the case with officially focused films…