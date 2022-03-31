Morbius early reviews are agonisingly bad, call Jared Leto-starrer ‘worst Marvel superhero movie in a long time’ | Hollywood

Marvel and Sony are banking on their upcoming superhero vampire film Morbius to help establish a new superhero universe allied to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of that would depend on how the film does at the box office, for which good word of mouth is important. In that regard, the film hasn’t started strongly with the early reviews of the film largely negative and critical. Some critics have called it one of the worst superhero films ever. Also read: Morbius trailer: Oscar-winner Jared Leto defects from DC to Marvel, meets surprise villain from Homecoming

The film, which stars Jared Leto in the titular role, deals with biochemist Michael Morbius infecting himself with a form of vampirism while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. It also stars Matt Smith,…