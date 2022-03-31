Morbius ending explained: Vulture, Sinister Six, Spider-Man, and more

Morbius, the latest installment in Sony’s Marvel universe, is just under two hours of bloodthirsty action.

The film follows a living vampire named Jared Leto, who in an attempt to cure his rare blood disease accidentally transforms himself into a creature that needs to drink blood to stay alive. Matt Smith co-stars as Morbius’ friend Milo, while Adria Arjona plays Dr. Martin Bancroft, Jared Harris as Dr. Nichols, Tyrese Gibson as FBI Agent Simon Stroud, and Al Madrigal as Agent Rodriguez. Also, Michael Keaton appears as his MCU character Adrian Toomes, better known as Vulture.

If you’ve seen the movie, you might have some questions about the ending of Morbius. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the final moments of the film. Major spoilers ahead!

Morbius is ending…