‘Morbius’ is one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies of all time

I’m not sure anyone expected Jared Leto’s Morbius to be some kind of MCU-level critical hit, but now that the reviews are out for blockbusters, Morbius is truly one of the worst reviewed superhero movies of the modern era. One of, and down there with some of the lowest scores ever.

morbius Have 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, which I saw last night, up 16%, but still miles below most superhero movies to come out in the last decade, save a few. Here’s how it stacks up to some really awesome classics: