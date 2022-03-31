Morbius movie review: Jared Leto’s Marvel outing is a bloodless corpse of a film

I

t’s ironic really. There were rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, yet cast and crew denied it. No, no, no, they said. Fans shouldn’t expect extra treats. Then – ta da! – there were treats galore. With this Sony production, the third feature in the SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe), director Daniel Espinosa implied there might be treats. And – ta da! – we get zilch. At press screenings, movies connected to Marvel comic book characters generally receive a round of applause. At Morbius, there was actual boo-ing.