Morbius Post Credits Scene: What Happens After the Movie in Two Bonus Scenes — And Could There Be a Sequel?

Morbius is a Marvel Comics character owned by Sony and therefore not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Morbius follows Venom and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage, as the newest film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

When biochemist Michael Morbius decides to experiment on himself to cure a rare blood disease (God loves the American health care system), he accidentally turns himself into a vampire.

Released in the theaters on 1st April, the film is set to rake in a hundred million at the box office despite receiving consistently horrific reviews.