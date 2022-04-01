Morbius post-credits sequences explained | gecko’s den

In morbius, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is experimenting with serum derived from vampire bat DNA to treat a rare blood disorder he suffers from. Instead the serum gives him increased strength, endurance, and speed, as well as the need to drink human blood that he struggles to control.

When his old friend and wealthy donor Milo (Matt Smith), who suffers from the same disorder, takes the serum, he allows himself to go full monster. Morbius fights Milo down the streets of New York City and eventually kills him, the heavily edited film ending abruptly at that point and the credits rolling. Because we are in a hurry to reach…

post credits scene

two scenes during the credits of morbius In fact the game as two halves of the same kind…