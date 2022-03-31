Morbius Review – Dead on Arrival

Sony’s hand of the MCU is, to put it mildly, a bit of a weird duck. Tom Hardy’s flashy and unpredictable Venom may have paved the way for some interest in a superhero-less superhero universe, but since a spectacularly frivolous post credits scene teased and then immediately quashed his involvement in the greater MCU, Things have been confusing at best. It’s not entirely clear where Sony’s anti-heroes fit into the bigger plan or what that big plan is.

However, one thing is for sure – Sony has no plans to stop the franchise train with the symbiote. And, for better or worse, we now have Morbius to add to the mix.

The story of a D-list Marvel villain (and sometimes atrocious anti-hero), Morbius Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared…