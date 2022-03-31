Morbius review: Jared Leto plays himself in a bloody quick time incident

One reason why Sony keeps making movies like this morbius – one more poison-The characteristic about a classic Spider-Man villain that doesn’t actually include Spider-Man at all – is that, in Marvel’s comics, many people lead interesting lives outside of the time they avenged the fastest. Spent battling with the taker. There’s more to Michael Morbius than his run-in with Peter Parker, and director Daniel Espinosa clearly wanted his new film to illustrate that fact. Unfortunately, most of everything Morbius, From its plot and pacing to the performances of its lead actors, it just feels wrong. And the whole movie questions Sony’s grand project Creating an Entire Cinematic Universe Spider-Man’s back.

morbius Let’s dive first into the origin story that’s already in progress…