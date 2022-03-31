‘Morbius’ review: Jared Leto tries to bring Marvel’s vampires to life in another Spider-Man villain origin story

The core of the character, however, is a classic literary one, in which Dr. Michael Morbius is beset by a rare blood disorder, winning the Nobel Prize for the development of artificial blood before trying to loose his scientific genius on his own treatment. Won. Situation.

Working with another scientist, Martin (Adria Arjona), Morbius invents a serum that draws from the blood of vampire bats. But while the human trial gives him extraordinary vigor and vitality, it also instills an insatiable thirst for blood, one that his artificial creation only goes so far as in gratification.

“It’s a curse,” Morbius says calmly, but it doesn’t look the same to his childhood friend Milo (“The Crown” Matt Smith), who suffers from the same affliction and craves the serum, Side. Effects are cursed.