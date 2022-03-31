Morbius review: Marvel Studios’ Vampire wants what Venom has

It’s true: movies are magic. It’s just that people often forget that sometimes magic is bad. morbius It’s the kind of magic you’ll want to keep a lid on: a two-hour spell that makes the audience forget it’s actually Jared Leto, one of the few people who is in danger. Very interesting, thanks to a widely publicized hypercommitment to method acting and a public persona who frequently exposes “Altruistic Cult Leader” Vibes, Unfortunately, morbius Not a decent display for its brilliance like its Sony/Marvel predecessor poison Tom was a showcase for Hardy, even though both films share a similar structure. and a movie that apes poison It turns out, it’s a pretty lousy timing, without the unexpected performance at the center.

like poison, morbius Spins a Spider-Man…