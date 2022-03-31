Morbius Review: The Marvel Vampire Movie Is Lifeless

As another Spider-Man villain origin story without the web-head, morbius Starts at a point of intrigue in the Costa Rican rainforest and then jumps back in time. From there, we go through the all-too-familiar beats. First we meet Michael as a young boy, as he dreams of doing great things one day after being born with a blood disorder that leaves him pale, limp, and a short barrel of age. stares at. As a child, he meets his immediate best friend at a clinic, “Milo”, who has easy money and a devil-caring attitude that perhaps covers a dark side. Certainly, it will not be relevant later.

When the boys grow up, Morbius is now a bearded Leto, while Milo is a callo malacontent, played by Matt Smith. Both are still desperate to find a cure in time…