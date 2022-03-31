Morbius review – The Vampire Marvel movie is a bloody mess

morbius Ends with a spectacular credit sequence, a neat study in typography punctuated by striking background graphics, all the swirling pink and blue lines pulsing and creasing, as a Bridget Riley painting seizes. This is easily the best part of the film, not least because it promises that the agony of watching this diabolically shabby super-anti-hero comic-book adaptation (directed by Daniel Espinosa) is about to end. That said, judging by the pair of teaser sequences added to the said credits, Sony is planning to expand its fiercely contested corner following the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. poison And Spider Man movies. Sometimes the universe plays cruel tricks on us.

Jared Leto entered a decadent phase in his acting career, in which he…