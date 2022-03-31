Morbius Review: Why Does the Movie Fail?

Last year Spider-Man: No Way Home It was an incredible feat of storytelling that brought together three generations of the famous webhead. Not only this, it also became one of the most successful films of all time. Given this critical and financial victory, many may see it as a sign that Sony Pictures may be back on track with its Spider-Man plans, the next of which is morbius,

In the Jared Leto-led film, Doctor Michael Morbius accidentally turns himself into a vampire after trying to cure his rare blood disease. The character was originally referred to as one of Spidey’s many enemies in his vast Rogue gallery – however, don’t expect to see any red and blue spandex here.

Advertisement

However, the big question is, will it be of any use? properly…