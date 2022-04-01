‘Morbius’ reviews: Spider-Man spin-off is bad

It’s never a good sign when a critic says your movie could have been “better summed up in a two-minute trailer,” but, alas, that’s the case for “Morbius,” Sony’s latest Marvel movie.

as Adam Graham The Detroit News noted in its review of the film., the studio’s desire to expand its Spider-Man lore is understandable. However, without Disney’s steady hand, Sony seems to be struggling to lift its villains from the comic page to the big screen.

Graham isn’t alone in his assessment of the Jared Leto-led film. The film, which premieres on Friday, has garnered poor reviews across the board and recently held at 16% rotten Tomatoes From 134 reviews.

“Morbius is a proven, sloppy, paint-by-numbers attempt to remind the audience that …