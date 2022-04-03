More bad news for Antwerp: 10th yellow card for Birger Verstraat

Birger Verstraete and Mathieu Maertens collided with each other after less than five minutes of play at the OHL-Antwerp. Fortunately, both players survived, although the Antwerp midfielder suffered a different loss.

Jonathan Lardot showed a yellow card to Bader Verstrat for his dangerous tackle, which had big consequences. This was already the season’s tenth yellow print from Antwerp to West Flemish.

As a result, Verstraete misses the game against Cercle Brugge and the first game in the play-offs on the final day. Aurelio Buta received the yellow card in half an hour. It was the fifth yellow card of the season for the right back, which meant he would also miss a match against the Association.