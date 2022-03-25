More charges for Medicine Hat ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich

Tamara Licht returned to Medicine Hat on March 12. (chat news file photo) By dan renish six counts March 25, 2022 | 9:07 am

The Medicine Hat organizer of the “Freedom Convoy” occupation in downtown Ottawa is facing new criminal charges.

Tamara Licht is charged with mischief, counseling mischief, intimidation, counseling intimidation, obstructing police counseling, and obstructing police.

Licht was arrested on February 17, a day before police began moving to clear protesters from the streets of downtown Ottawa, and charged with consulting mischief.

She remained in custody for almost three weeks until March 7, when she was Bail granted with strict conditions, Almanac Return to Medicine Haat On March…

