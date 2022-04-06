More Kinder Egg products recalled after salmonella outbreak

More Kinder Egg products have been recalled after being linked to a salmonella outbreak affecting several European countries.

All 20g eggs and three packs of Kinder Surprise eggs were recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on Sunday from 11 July to 7 October 2022 before the best date.

The recall has been extended Wednesday to include other Kinder products due to an ongoing outbreak of food poisoning caused by salmonella.

Updated recall adds to four other Kinder products, best before date April 20 2022 – August 21 2022, That is, a total of six products will be recalled.

Extended products…