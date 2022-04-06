More Kinder Surprise Recalled

The list of Ferrero brand products being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination continues to expand. Altogether around 110 lots are being called back. It is about Kinder products of the brand.

The Federal Food Agency (FASFC) published a new list of Ferrero brand products that are being recalled. Currently these are Kinder Mini Eggs with an expiration date of August 21, 2022, Kinder Surprise with an expiration date between April 20 and October 3, 2022, Kinder Happy Moments with an expiration date between March 9 and August 17, 2022, Kinder Mix with an expiration date between April 20 and August 21, 2022, Shokobans with an expiration date between May 28 and August 20, 2022, and Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 with an expiration date between April 20 and August 21, 2022 gram.

The products are very popular with young children. With Easter approaching, FASFC is calling on parents and teachers to…