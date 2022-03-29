More northern NSW residents ordered to evacuate amid warnings of deadly flooding

The northern NSW city of Lismore waits with bated breath as rising river levels threaten to spill over the city’s levee, SES is on high alert and an evacuation order looms.

key points: Residents of the northern NSW towns of Mullumbimbi, Billinugel and Tumbulgam have been ordered to evacuate

Residents of the northern NSW towns of Mullumbimbi, Billinugel and Tumbulgam have been ordered to evacuate BoM recorded over 200 meters of rain overnight in Tweed Shire

BoM recorded over 200 meters of rain overnight in Tweed Shire Evacuation centers have opened in the affected areas

SES Northern Rivers member Troy Gershbach has told ABC Radio that the evacuation warning for Lismore CBD will soon be upgraded to an evacuation order, requiring residents to leave by 2 p.m.

It comes as the Wilson River has broken its banks, and the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the river will reach a peak of 10.6 meters this afternoon.

The height of the river should be 10.7 m for the water to fall up…