swollen river on dark rainy day with fallen tree branches piling up on the bank

More northern NSW residents ordered to evacuate amid warnings of deadly flooding

The northern NSW city of Lismore waits with bated breath as rising river levels threaten to spill over the city’s levee, SES is on high alert and an evacuation order looms.

SES Northern Rivers member Troy Gershbach has told ABC Radio that the evacuation warning for Lismore CBD will soon be upgraded to an evacuation order, requiring residents to leave by 2 p.m.

It comes as the Wilson River has broken its banks, and the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the river will reach a peak of 10.6 meters this afternoon.

The height of the river should be 10.7 m for the water to fall up…

