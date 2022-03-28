More tax on the rich, less deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden announced a budget blueprint on Monday, calling for higher taxes on the wealthy, a lower federal deficit, more money for the police and more money for education, public health and housing.

Appearing at the White House with his budget director Shalanda Young, Biden said the proposal sends a clear message to the public about “what we value.” He outlined a focus on fiscal responsibility, safety and security, and investment to “build a better America.”

The document essentially tries to tell voters what it means to have a diverse and sometimes fragmented Democratic Party ahead of midterm elections that can decide whether Congress remains in control of the party.

Bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending…