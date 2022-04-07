More than 100 children participated in the World Day of Physical Activity – Municipality of Arroyto

In recognition of the important work provided by the schools, clubs, neighborhood centers and physical activity centers of Arroito, El Fuertecito and La Carva on behalf of the city government, physical activity was celebrated through a beautiful day filled with movement and dance.

Invitation was given by the Physical Education Inspection so that various representatives of elementary, primary and secondary level educational institutions would be present while celebrating this important date for the health of every citizen.

Deputy Mayor María Jose Esposito with Sports Licensing Director Alejandra Parrucci, Education and Culture Secretary, Veronica Maritano, Social Action Director and…