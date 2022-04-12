More than 250 new cases of Kovid-19 in South Canterbury, six in hospital

There are 256 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury and six in Timaru Hospital.

Tuesday’s announcement from the South Canterbury District Health Board shows the region now has 1353 active cases.

Of those new cases, 207 are in Timaru district, 30 in Wemet district, 15 in Mackenzie district and four unidentified locations.

There are now 1081 active cases in Timaru District, 178 in Waimet District and 94 in Mackenzie District.

The total number of cases in the region in 2022 has now gone up to 6609.

Where to get rapid antigen test done

Timaru RAT Collection Site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic: