More than just a ball pack: 'Courtois sends Havertz back to Leverkusen'

More than just a ball pack: ‘Courtois sends Havertz back to Leverkusen’

Everyone is talking about Karim Benzema again after Real Madrid kicked Chelsea out, but Thibaut Courtois played an equally big role, saving a world again. And with the example of ice water in veins…

Courtois made it 3-0 with a brilliant header from Havertz. And the same Havertz thought he could steal the ball from her, but Courtois cut it off with a lot of confidence. The pictures went viral on social media.


Read Full News