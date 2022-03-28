More Trump advisers face contempt vote from January 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is advancing contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino because of their refusal to comply with subpoenas. was done.

Trump’s business adviser, Navarro, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional investigation into the deadly 2021 uprising, according to a committee report released Sunday night.

A nine-member panel will meet Monday night to discuss holding two aides of the Republican former president in contempt of Congress. It is likely to be approved…