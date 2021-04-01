Morgan said KKR's biggest strength, said ... - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders are ready for this season in an attempt to end the title drought that has been going on for the last 6 years. The team had seen a lot of ups and downs in IPL 2020. There was a change in the captaincy of the team in the middle of the season and the former champion missed out on qualifying for the play-off at the very last moment. Ayn Morgan, who was captained in the middle of last season, is hoping to take a step forward this time and will help him in the team’s middle order, which he has described as KKR’s biggest strength. In addition to Morgan, KKR’s team full of explosive and experienced batsmen like Dinesh Karthik, Andreas Russell, Nitish Rana was extremely average last season. The reason for this was also the batting of the team. In particular, Russell’s failure disappointed KKR the most. Despite this, the franchise did not make any major changes in the auction this time and almost with this bat, they are going to enter the new scene.

Teams will not enjoy playing against us

Talking about his team’s preparations for this season, Captain Morgan said in a virtual press conference that KKR has a lot of diversity and very few teams would like to play against them. Talking about his team’s strengths, Morgan said, “One of the many positive aspects of last year was the diversity of our middle order and the flexibility that we could promote Sunil Naren or Dinesh Karthi sometime or sometimes. There is so much strength in the middle order that if we play well, then many teams will not enjoy playing against us. ”

Harbhajan’s arrival makes spin stronger

Not only this, Morgan is also happy with his team’s spin department as Harbhajan Singh’s arrival has strengthened him further. Morgan said that keeping in mind Chennai’s slow pitches, this would strengthen their spin department. He said, “Our team has been strengthened by connecting Harbhajan with our team. When you look at our spin department in full, it is one of the best of the tournament. “