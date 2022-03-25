LATEST

Morning Coffee: Duke rallies to reach Elite Eight

On a night in which two No. 1 seeds went down, the Blue Devils caught fire in the final game of the night down the stretch, scoring on each of their last eight field goal attempts to defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 78–73.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Gonzaga – on +240 to win the national title – lost to Arkansas 74-68. 1 Arizona – at +650 to win the national title – lost to Houston 72-60.

With 8:25 behind 56-52, it looked like Duke could be in trouble for what could be Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as head coach.

However, the Blue Devils didn’t miss another shot, as a pick’em up rallied to overtake Texas Tech 26–15 for the win.

With victories and ups and downs elsewhere, No. 2 Duke went from +1500 to +420 to win nationally…

