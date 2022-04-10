Morning protest may cause problems for commuters

Gardai is advising commuters to plan for possible traffic disruption in the Dublin area tomorrow due to a planned protest involving truck drivers.

The protest is being organized by a group that calls itself ‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’.

It was formerly known as ‘The Irish Trucker and Haulage Association Against Fuel Price’ and last year held two protests in the capital.

The group is not affiliated with the Irish Road Haulage Association.

As well as riders and truck drivers, the group has said other vehicles may also join tomorrow’s protest.

The group posted on social media that drivers are to gather at four motorway locations in the city at 3 a.m., and pedestrians are to gather on O’Connell Street at 9 a.m.

A statement issued by…