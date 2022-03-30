Morocco defeated DRC (4-1) and qualified for the World Cup in Qatar

Morocco have qualified for the final leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after their big win, against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, 29 March at the Mohamed V Sports Complex in Casablanca (4-1, 1-1 first leg), In the return leg of the Africa Zone play-offs.

Writers of an excellent match, the Atlas Lions dominated the largely limited and very indifferent Congo. Despite injuries to defender Jawad El Yami and then-goalkeeper Yasin Baunou, Wahid Hlillhodzik’s men easily took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to Ezzedine Aunahi.

Moroccan dominance will be confirmed minutes before the break (45+7) on the achievement of Tariq Tisoudali, already decisive in the first leg.

The second half will be the copy of the first. Moroccans monopolize the ball, and are threatening when they pace, especially through Azzedine Aunahi, …