Morocco-DR Congo, return dam World Cup 2022: at what time and on which channel?

Morocco hosted DR Congo in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday evening. Here is the full schedule of TV.

After Kinshasa, keep in Casablanca. Four days after the draw in the first leg (1-1), which of the Atlas Lions or the Leopards will validate one of the African tickets for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year (21-18 November)? Anyway, there should be an atmosphere for this very decisive match.

TV program

Maroc-RD Congo

2022 World Cup comeback play-off

Tuesday 29 March

Live on L’Equipe Live and Arryadia from 9:30 pm