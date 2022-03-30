Morocco qualifies for World Cup football without any problems

Morocco has qualified for the World Cup without any trouble.

The African nation won the second game 4–1 against Congo in the play-offs. The first game had earlier ended in a 1–1 draw.

Azzedine Aunahi scored twice for Moroccan coach Wahid Hlillhodzik. Tariq Tisoudali and Achraf Hakimi were also perfect for the country to play for their spectators. Ben Malango scored 4-0 for Congo.

Top players such as Nausser Mazrouei (Ajax) and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) were missing from Morocco due to differences with the national coach.

Tunisia is also going to go to the World Cup. The country had enough 0-0 against Mali, after that…