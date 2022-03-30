Morrison’s Savage Assessment A Bolt Of Lightning For Campaigning

“Members want one vote, members don’t want to live in an autocracy.”

This week, for example, the NSW Division was forced to abort efforts to select candidates for the seats of Parramatta and Hughes because Morrison has supported the intervention. The result of the standoff between Morrison and his party is that the government, which is fighting for survival in this election, does not have a single candidate for the swing seat of Eden-Monaro.

It’s loading

The bad blood between Morrison and Firavanti-Wells goes back more than a decade. She wanted a Conservative ally, Michael Toke, to gain the party’s support for Cook, the federal seat that includes Cronula in southern Sydney. Touke won a ballot but was later defeated by Morrison; Some liberals accused him of dirtying…