- Mortada settles the controversy over Abdullah Al-Saeed signing for ZamalekKoora
- Abdullah Al-Saeed’s agent settles the controversy regarding his transfer to ZamalekFootball 365
- Abdullah Al-Saeed’s transfer to Zamalek .. Schubert set off a surpriseSada El-Bald
- What did Abdullah Al-Saeed and Ramadan Sobhi present in front of Al-Ahly?Koora
- Mido: Abdullah Al-Saeed, the deal of the century in Zamalek… and two obstacles to his official transferBtolat
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Mortada settles the controversy over Abdullah Al-Saeed signing for Zamalek – Kowoura
By
Posted on