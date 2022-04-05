Mortgage rates in New Zealand may already be peaking, expert says

Most of New Zealand’s major banks have increased their term mortgage rates over the past week high inflation forecast,



In March last year, the average 5-year mortgage rate being taken by borrowers stood at 3.78 per cent – which has increased to 5.47 per cent in February 2022.

The cost of funding for banks is rising due to high inflation expectations around the world. Banks offering it to borrowers, with ANZ, ASB and KiwiBank all increase their term mortgage rates in the last week.

But Frances Sweetman, senior investment analyst at Milford Asset Management, said AM mortgage rates should now begin to stabilize — particularly longer-term fixed rates.

“I think … we just saw them peak or, at least, we should be around peak,” she said on Tuesday.