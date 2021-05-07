LATEST

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology – HousingWire – HousingWire

Encompass Investor Connect

Encompass Investor Connect is a built-in, no additional cost feature within the Encompass Loan Origination System which enables lenders to seamlessly deliver loans to investors from Encompass – resulting in 40% fewer conditions, 1 day faster purchases and $49/loan savings. A “win-win” for both lenders and correspondent investors.

Product Fast Facts

#1

One-click delivery from Encompass to most major investors including Amerihome, Flagstar, Mr. Cooper, NewRez, PennyMac, and Wells Fargo.

#2

Streamlined process shown to improve loan quality, shipping efficiencies and speed to purchase resulting in $49 savings per loan.

#3

New partners and enhancements launched regularly including ability to respond to conditions from Encompass, access to warehouse lending, due diligence, QC and Bid Tape services.

